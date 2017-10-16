EUR/USD – Bond market sending mixed signals, focus on the Spanish / Catalonia standoff

The EUR/USD pair fell to a 5-day low of 1.1775 in Asia on reports that US President Donald Trump was impressed with Stanford University economist John Taylor during an interview for Fed Chair. Taylor is widely believed to be more hawkish than Yellen.
