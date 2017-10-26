EUR/USD bull’s commitments being tested at BIG (H&S) daily level

EUR/USD about to break out below the daily H&S confirming a completion of top formation? Market deems that today’s action from the ECB was indeed a dovish taper DXY topping out after Fed/ECB divergence? Looks like we need to wait for US GDP on Friday 27th.
