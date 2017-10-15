EUR/USD: With the pair taking back its previous week losses at the end of the week, more recovery could be seen. However, beware of correction pullback. Resistance comes in at 1.1850 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Closes Higher But With Caution Of Pullback - October 15, 2017
- EUR/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 15 - October 15, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: political jitters to be center stage this week - October 15, 2017