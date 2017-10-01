EUR/USD: With the pair closing lower the past week, more weakness should follow. However, we may see a recovery higher following its Friday recovery (see daily chart). Resistance comes in at the 1.1850 level with a cut through here opening the door for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Closes Lower For The Week But With Caution - October 1, 2017
- EUR/USD Monthly Forecast – October 2017 - October 1, 2017
- 1.20 area is likely to contain rallies in EUR/USD – Rabobank - September 29, 2017