EUR/USD: ‘Closing-In On Bottom’: What’s The Trade? – Danske

Danske Bank FX Strategy Research argues that EUR/USD is closing in on bottom but a sustained move above 1.20 is not imminent. “We see EUR/USD around current levels on a 1-3M horizon but stress that risks to our 3-6M forecast of 1.19 remain on the downside …
