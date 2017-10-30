EUR/USD’s downside movement from 1.1879 extended to as low as 1.1574. Further decline could be expected after a minor consolidation. The next target would be at the resistance-turned-support trend line on the weekly chart now at around 1.1400. Resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Analysis – Monday, October 30 - October 30, 2017
- EUR/USD up smalls above 1.16, German CPI eyed By @pabspiovano - October 30, 2017
- EUR/USD: US Gross Domestic Product https://t.co/Zh3zcm84Ol #fx #forex #finance - October 30, 2017