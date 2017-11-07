EUR/USD Daily Analysis – Tuesday, November 7

EUR/USD is facing 1.1574 support. A breakdown below this level could signal resumption of the downtrend from 1.2092 (Sep 8 high), then next target would be at the 1.1400 area. On the upside, a breakout at the 1.1690 level could take price to the support …
