EUR/USD Daily Analysis – Wednesday, November 8

EUR/USD extended its downside movement from 1.1879 to as low as 1.1554, breaking below 1.1574 support, suggesting that the downtrend has resumed. Further decline would likely be seen in a couple of days and the next target would be in the 1.1400 area.
