EUR/USD Daily Analysis – Wednesday, October 25

EUR/USD moved sideways in a trading range between 1.1725 and 1.1879. An upside break of 1.1795 resistance could trigger another rise towards 1.1879. Above this level could aim next resistance level at 1.2029. On the downside, below 1.1725 could take price …
