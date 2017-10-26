ECB unveils APP reduction but extends until end-Sept 2018 Looks to test the key support near 1.1730 ‘Sell the fact’ on ECB decision The EUR/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling pressure below a break of 1.18 handle and fell sharply to strike daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD dives to 1.1740 on ECB’s dovish taper, Draghi’s speech eyed - October 26, 2017
- London Session Recap: EUR Burned After ECB’s Dovish Taper Announcement - October 26, 2017
- EUR/USD Volatility Expected on ECB Presser, US GDP - October 26, 2017