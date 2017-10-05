Ahead of the key US payrolls tomorrow, core bonds had an uneventful session. The Bund had a difficult start, but rebounded at a snail’s pace from mid-morning onwards. The morning session was devoid of market moving economic reports and comments of ECB’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Drifting Lower in the 1.17 Big Figure - October 5, 2017
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD: What’s On The Cards N-Term – SocGen - October 5, 2017
- ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar finds a bid ahead of nonfarm payrolls - October 5, 2017