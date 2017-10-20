EUR/USD: Driven by the politics – Westpac

Catalonia rumbles on in the background, with Spanish equities sharply underperforming the Eurozone benchmark since the early Sep announcement of the referendum, notes Sean Callow, Research Analyst at Westpac. But the common assumption seems to be that …
