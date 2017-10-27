EUR/USD: ECB Interest Rate Decision

The Euro started to fall against the US Dollar, after the ECB made an interest rate announcement on Thursday. The EUR/USD currency pair lost 0.40% or 47 base points to confirm the decline at the 1.1765 mark and fall further given the dovish stance of the Bank.
