Bullish trend is present in EUR/USD currency pair, 15 minutes chart. As I have suggested via my Elliott Wave Analysis few hours ago, during my daily Forex Live Trading Room session, the price of EUR/USD currency pair is going to rise up now on a short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis – Monday, October 16 - October 16, 2017
- Forex Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY - October 16, 2017
- EUR/USD: Frozen ahead of fresh clues - October 16, 2017