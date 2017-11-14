The euro has posted gains in the Tuesday session and is trading at a 3-week high. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1716, up 0.42% on the day. In economic news, German Preliminary GDP accelerated to 0.8% in the third quarter, above the estimate of 0.6%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD – Euro Punches Past 1.17 on Strong German GDP - November 14, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1800 next stop - November 14, 2017
- Euro Rallies Against US Dollar on Positive German GDP Data - November 14, 2017