EUR/USD flirting with highs near 1.1850, US CPI eyed

The European currency is trading on a firm note at the end of the week, lifting EUR/USD to the area of daily tops in the mid-1.1800s. EUR/USD looks to US CPI, retail sales The pair is recovering part of the ground lost following Thursday’s pullback, as …
