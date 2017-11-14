EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1800 next stop

EUR/USD breaks to the upside, indicating more gains are likely today. Solid German growth boosts the common currency, more macro news ahead. The EUR/USD pair broke higher and trades above 1.1700 for the first time since October 26th, as German Q3 figures …
