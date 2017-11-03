In a knee-jerk reaction to the leaked details of the long-awaited Trump’s tax plan, the US Dollar weakened sharply and lifted the EUR/USD pair to one-week high on Thursday. The pair, however, failed just ahead of the 1.1700 handle, marking 100-day SMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish flag formation on short-term charts, NFP in focus - November 3, 2017
- EUR/USD: Further upside still in play ahead of NFP? - November 2, 2017
- Dollar Weaker Ahead Of US Jobs Report - November 2, 2017