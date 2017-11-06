EUR/USD Forecast: bearish pressure to aggravate below 1.1575 zone

The EUR/USD pair held near the lower end of its 7-day old trading range and was seen oscillating in a narrow range, around the 1.1600 handle, through the Asian session on Monday. Friday’s upbeat ISM non-manufacturing PMI print, coming in at a 12-year high …
