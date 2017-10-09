EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Manage To Defend 1.1670 Support, For The Time Being

The EUR/USD pair started a new trading week on a slightly positive note and built on Friday’s modest recovery move from 7-week lows, supported by a minor Greenback retracement on a resurgence of North Korean risk. Further upside, however, remained capped …
