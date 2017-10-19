EUR/USD Forecast: Catalonia hits the EUR

The EUR/USD pair was trading higher this Wednesday, topping at 1.1821 early Europe and suddenly retreating on headlines coming from Spain, as the main risk factor for the pair is the drama going on between Spain and Catalonia, as the region should clarify …
