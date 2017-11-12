EUR/USD Forecast: dollar lost its charm, and tax reform’s jitters won’t help recovering it

It was quite a dull week the one that the market is leaving behind, with majors confined to tight ranges. The dollar not only failed to continue rallying, but lost its bullish charm somewhere between disappointment around the tax reform and plummeting …
