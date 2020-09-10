The ECB doesn’t appear overly concerned about Euro strength – but will EUR/USD bulls be able to break through the 1.2000 figure?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro - September 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Rallies After ECB Press Conference - September 10, 2020
- EUR/USD: Holding the uptrend after today would be a significant positive [Video] - September 10, 2020