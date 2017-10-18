EUR/USD Forecast: poised to challenge 1.1670 support, focus shifts to Draghi’s speech

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session and dropped to a 6-day low level of 1.1736. The shared currency was initially weighed down by weaker German ZEW economic sentiment. The selling pressure …
