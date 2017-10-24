EUR/USD Forecast: Strength Beyond 1.18 Handle Likely To Short-lived, EZ PMIs Eyed

The EUR/USD pair fell to a 2-week low at the start of a new trading week and was weighed down by ongoing political uncertainty in Spain. However, a modest US Dollar retracement helped the major to extend overnight rebound from an intraday low level of 1.1725.
