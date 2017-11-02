EUR/USD: Further upside still in play ahead of NFP?

USD, USTs unimpressed by the tax bill details. Weekly highs at 1.1687 back on sight? US payrolls in the spotlight. After hitting fresh one-week highs at 1.1687 yesterday, the EUR/USD pair consolidated the gains in Asia, as the bulls take a breather and …
