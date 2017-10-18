EUR/USD: Markets are waiting for news on who will replace Janet Yellen The Federal Reserve said industrial production increased 0.3% last month after a 0.7% drop in August that was smaller than initially reported. The U.S. central bank said the “continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Head and shoulders on daily charts - October 18, 2017
- Strong Bearishness for EUR/USD Ahead - October 18, 2017
- EUR/USD: US Import Prices, Industrial Production - October 18, 2017