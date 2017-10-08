The EUR/USD pair set-off a brand new week on a positive footing, as the bulls aim to take on the post-NFP recovery towards 1.1800 on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data release. EUR/USD supported at 1.1730 in Asia The spot remains better bid so …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD headed to 1.1800 ahead of Sentix? - October 8, 2017
- EUR USD Dips Following Release of ECB Minutes - October 8, 2017
- EUR/USD: ‘Things Dont Matter Until They Do’; Rallies A Sell N-Term – Nordea - October 8, 2017