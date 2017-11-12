EUR/USD hits fresh 6-day highs as USD tumbles on tax plan

USD resumes slide on Senate tax bill. EUR/USD bullish momentum reinforced. Republican’s plan would delay corporate tax cuts until 2019. The EUR/USD pair rose quickly to fresh 6-day highs above 1.1650 after the confirmation that Senate Republicans plan to …
