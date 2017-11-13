EUR/USD in search of firm direction, range-bounce around mid-1.1600s

• Capped below 1.1680 level amid renewed USD buying interest. • Sliding US bond yields help limit deeper losses. • Focus remains on developments around the US tax bill. The EUR/USD pair has managed to rebound around 20-pips from session low but …
