With an activated Head and Shoulders pattern, a bearish flag being broken, price below the neckline, it is looking good if you are short. EUR/USD is expected to move lower towards 1.15. Above 1.1680 we start considering the false breakdown scenario and a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: It’s Looking Good To Be Short - November 6, 2017
- EUR/USD: Euro Subdued On Mixed German Numbers - November 6, 2017
- Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD; Market Forecasts for November 06TH – November 10th - November 6, 2017