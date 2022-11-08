The euro has squeezed higher on Tuesday’s US trading to hit session highs at 1.0550 with the US dollar dropping suddenly across the board. From a wider perspective, however, the pair has been moving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EURUSD, jumps to session highs at 1.0050 as the US dollar dips - November 8, 2022
- EUR/USD, jumps to session highs at 1.0550 as the US dollar dips - November 8, 2022
- USDJPY tumbles to weekly lows under 145.50 as USD sinks - November 8, 2022