EUR/USD losses strength after hitting 1-week highs at 1.1686

Pair holds bullish bias in short-term, still limited by 1.1680. USD falls and then recovers following the release of key details of the US tax reform. Key event ahead: decision on Fed Chief and NFP. The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 1-week high at 1.1686 …
