EUR/JPY: where next, because cross is still above six-month uptrend? EUR/USD is closing the NY session on a pullback from the aforementioned highs scored in late London business in an extension of the move that started in early London on broad dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: lower dollar/US rates, eyes next on Central Bank’s remarks for Wed’s trade - October 3, 2017
- EUR/USD Long Term Outlook - October 3, 2017
- EUR/USD Long Term Technical Analysis October 2017 - October 3, 2017