EUR/USD Options: Bearish bias By @godbole17 https://t.co/bdnq740blK #EURUSD #Options

08:28a Turkey’s visa spat is a flesh wound compared with a Fed hike @marcusashworth .. 08:23a EUR/USD touched a weekly high at 1.17877 [06:23 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #EU.. 08:22a #EURUSD m5 GSI with 79 matching events: Up to 1.1802 at 34% Down to 1.1772 ..

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)