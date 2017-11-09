EUR/USD: With the pair still holding on its recovery threats, further push higher is expected. Resistance comes in at 1.1650 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1700 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1700 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Pressure Builds Up On Corrective Recovery Higher - November 9, 2017
- EUR/USD: Increased Risk Of Rising To 1.1660 - November 9, 2017
- EUR/USD Bullish Retracement Within Downtrend Testing 61.8 Fibonacci - November 9, 2017