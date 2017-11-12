EUR/USD: With the pair backing off lower prices to close higher the past week, more strength is likely. Resistance comes in at 1.1700 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1750 level. Further up, resistance lies at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Pressure Builds Up On The Upside, Eyes The 1.1724 Zone - November 12, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: dollar’s recovery menaced by US tax reform jitters - November 12, 2017
- EUR/USD retreats from weekly tops, upside seems capped - November 12, 2017