Weaker USD sends spot to multi-week tops. The pair gained a cent since lows around 1.1660. US data came in stronger. The demand for the single currency is intensifying on Tuesday, now lifting EUR/USD to the 1.1760/70 band, or multi-week peaks. The buying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Targets On Modelling Rate Spreads & Positioning; What’s The Trade? – Nordea - November 14, 2017
- EUR/USD pushes higher near 1.1760 - November 14, 2017
- Strong Surge In EUR/USD, Heading Towards 100 Days SMA - November 14, 2017