EUR/USD rallies seen fading near 1.1830 – Commerzbank

In opinion of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, occasional rallies in the pair are expected to fail around 1.1830. “EUR/USD remains under pressure following the recent erosion of the 5 month uptrend and the 1.1836/23 late …
