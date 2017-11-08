EUR/USD: Rebounds Paint An Unclear Picture

Yesterday, Tuesday, November 7th, trading on the euro/dollar pair closed slightly down (-19 pips). In Europe, the euro dropped to 1.1554 as the US dollar rose across the board. The head and shoulders model looks to be continuing its formation and a sharp …
