Spot traded above 1.1800 for the first time since late October. USD extended losses across the board. DXY at lowest in almost three weeks. The EUR/USD pair rose further during the American session and reached levels on top of 1.1800 for the first time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rises further and hits fresh 2-week highs above 1.1800 - November 14, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: bullish breakout ahead of US CPI data - November 14, 2017
- EUR/USD Daily Technical Analysis - November 14, 2017