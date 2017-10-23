Credit Agricole CIB FX Strategy Research discusses the EUR outlook ahead of next week’s ECB October policy meeting in which The central bank is expected to announce its plans for the recalibration of its QE programm. “It is widely expected that any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- ECB Rate Announcement: Watch EUR/USD https://t.co/aUsWxtPekc - October 23, 2017
- Yen, EUR/USD Sag As The U.S. Dollar Drives Toward Three-Month Highs - October 23, 2017
- EUR/USD risk-reward ahead of ECB: ‘Not December 2016 all over again’ - October 23, 2017