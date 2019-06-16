The US Dollar soared against its major counterparts on Friday … brushed aside and the anti-risk Japanese Yen gained against most of its major peers. The Euro was also battered, sunk earlier in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EURUSD Sinks Towards 2019 Lows as US Dollar Soars on Retail Sales
The US Dollar soared against its major counterparts on Friday … brushed aside and the anti-risk Japanese Yen gained against most of its major peers. The Euro was also battered, sunk earlier in the …