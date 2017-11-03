EUR/USD Slight Increase

EUR/USD is edging higher after setting a new hourly support at 1.1575 (27/10/2017 low). Hourly resistance is located at 1.1658 (30/10/2017 high). Expected to show some short-term consolidation. In the longer term, the momentum is now turning largely positive.
