The EUR/USD pair, which eased to a daily low at 1.1830 in the early NA session, is having a difficult time staging a meaningful recovery. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1838, losing 0.18% on the day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the pair gained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggles to pull away from daily lows, holds above 1.18 - October 12, 2017
- Dollar Mixed Ahead of US Inflation Indicator - October 12, 2017
- View from London: As USD Searches for Bottom, Pound Is the Mover - October 12, 2017