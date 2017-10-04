We are monitoring short-term price action closely. Our core outlook is for a move towards 1.1500 support, which should define the lower boundary of a medium-term range. However, our short-term studies still suggest there is a risk of a broader correction.
EUR/USD technical analysis from Lloyds – “core outlook is for a move towards 1.1500”
