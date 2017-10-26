In the beginning of the current week the EUR/USD pair reached the key support level again, but couldn’t cross it and reversed upwards. The main catalysts of the upward wave formation were Eurozone strong key indices data and the outflow of the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD risk reversals adopt a bearish bias after dovish ECB - October 26, 2017
- EUR/USD: the growth has strengthened - October 26, 2017
- U.S. Session Recap: EUR Extends Selloff After ECB Presser, U.S. Tax Plan Moves Forward - October 26, 2017