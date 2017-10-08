Nordea FX Strategy Research notes that EUR/USD recent price action reflects how things don’t matter until they suddenly start to matter, as evidenced by the market recently having to digest the political events surrounding Catalonia. “Further escalations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR USD Dips Following Release of ECB Minutes - October 8, 2017
- EUR/USD: ‘Things Dont Matter Until They Do’; Rallies A Sell N-Term – Nordea - October 8, 2017
- USD brushes off poor employment report - October 8, 2017