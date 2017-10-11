Sign Up & Join DailyFX Currency Analyst David Song to Discuss Key FX Themes & Potential Trade Setups. EUR/USD may continue to retrace the decline from the 2017-high (1.2092) as it bounces back ahead of the August-low (1.1662) and carves a fresh series of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Topside Targets Back on Radar Amid Failure to Test August-Low - October 11, 2017
- EUR/USD hits key level after Catalonia suspended independence declaration - October 11, 2017
- Is EUR/USD Bullish Action Sustainable? - October 11, 2017