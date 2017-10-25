SEB FX Strategy Research notes that traditional drivers for EUR/USD, such as monetary policy expectations, have been poor in predicting the move higher in the currency pair since April. “Longer-dated bond yields, however, show some correlation and suggest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Nomura look ahead for the EUR/USD after the ECB today - October 25, 2017
- EUR/USD: Traditional EUR/USD Drivers Done Poorly Since April; What’s Next? – SEB - October 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Dollar Lower Against Euro Awaiting ECB Decision - October 25, 2017